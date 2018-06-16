MOLALLA, Ore. -- The driver of a car in a deadly crash last Friday has been charged with manslaughter, DUII and other crimes, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

Dispatchers received a call about 5:20 p.m. from a home in the 34000 block of South Dickey Prairie Road that survivors of a crash were at the home.

The single vehicle crash was out of the cellphone range and they had flagged down a motorist who took them to the home.

Deputies and emergency responders arrived and determined that Derick Bedwell, 6, had died. Dylan Bedwell, 6 and Rebecca Sanders, 10, were taken to a hospital via ambulance. Jennifer Sanders, 29, of Canby was airlifted to a hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, Shane Bremer, 34, of Hubbard, had minor injuries. He went with the two children to the hospital, police said. He is not the father of the three children.

In addition to manslaughter and DUII, Bremer was also charged with reckless driving, reckless endangerment and assault.

