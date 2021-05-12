Driver arrested after shootout with police on Highway 214 near Silverton; passenger injured

Authorities say a possible kidnapping suspect pulled over during a chase and exchanged gunfire with police. His passenger was gravely injured.

SILVERTON, Ore. — A possible kidnapping suspect was taken into custody following a chase and a shootout with police on Highway 214 near Silverton Wednesday afternoon, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

His female passenger was injured and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's office has not said if she was a kidnapping victim.

Sometime before 5:30 p.m., authorities began chasing the suspect through Silverton as he was driving a white Ford F-150 pickup. They said multiple gunshots were fired at police during the pursuit.

The driver eventually stopped on Highway 214 near Forest Ridge Road, about three miles southeast of Silverton, and there was a shootout with police. Multiple police cars were hit by bullets, but no officers were injured.

The passenger was flown to a hospital by a Life Flight helicopter.

As of 9 p.m., Highway 214 remains closed at the shooting scene.

The two Silverton officers and one sheriff's deputy who were involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.