Dozens of shots fired in North Portland, hitting occupied car

Police said the shooting appears to have been targeted. No one was injured.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police say at least 26 gunshots were fired in North Portland's Eliot neighborhood Friday night, hitting an occupied car. Police believe the shooting was targeted but thankfully, no one was injured.

Officers were called about 11:25 p.m. to the area of North Williams Avenue and Monroe Street, where they found a white Dodge Magnum that had crashed into several parked cars.

Evidence at the scene indicated the Dodge was hit by bullets as well as two parked cars and a business. The woman who had been driving the Dodge was located nearby, police said.

"It's not clear why the Dodge was apparently targeted," police said in a news release.

No arrests have been made yet. The Portland Police Bureau's (PPB) newly formed Enhanced Community Safety Team is handling the investigation. The team was formed to address a surge in shootings in Portland over the past several months.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Portland police about case 21-81118 at 503-823-0400 or by e-mail at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.