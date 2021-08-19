1 person shot in downtown Portland; police seek witnesses

Officers responded to a shooting near Southwest Broadway and Southwest Pine Street. Medics took the victim to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are investigating a shooting in downtown Portland that left one person in the hospital Thursday morning.

Around 8:40 a.m., officers responded to a shooting near Southwest Broadway and Southwest Pine Street. When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound. Medics took the victim to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released the victim's name and they have not said what led up to the shooting.

Officers searched the area, but the suspect ran away before they arrived. Police have not released any information about the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to send an e-mail to crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-230078