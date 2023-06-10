Triple shooting in downtown Portland kills one, wounds two

Police said three people were shot at Southwest 3rd Avenue and Harvey Milk Street early Saturday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A shooting in downtown Portland early Saturday morning left one person dead and two others were wounded.

Officers working detail in the entertainment district came upon the scene of a shooting in progress at the intersection of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Harvey Milk Street around 1:47 a.m.

Two victims were given first aid on scene. One didn't make it. A second person is said to have life-threatening injuries. The third is expected to survive.

The person who died has not yet been identified.

Police have not released any information about a suspect or said if anybody is outstanding.

This is the 37th reported homicide in the city this year. There were nearly 350 shootings in the first four months, according to police.

Portland Police Bureau homicide detectives are leading the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Tony Harris at Tony.Harris@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case #: 23-152485.

