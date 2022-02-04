Downtown Portland restaurant owners say the comeback is underway

Near Southwest Second and Pine, eatery owners report foot traffic is picking up and they're serving more food.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Martin Montgaut operates his food cart, El Pilon, on Southwest Second Avenue near Southwest Pine in downtown Portland.

He has ridden out the year of protests in downtown Portland and the two-year-plus pandemic.

He's not the only business to do that. The Buranko Cafe and Bar nearby survived as well, by being flexible.



Both business owners believe things are changing for the better at last.



“I've definitely seen way more foot traffic especially after the mandate lifted. Way, way more people walking by since the weather's gotten pretty good. Sales have increased quite a bit,” says Montgaut.



While Montagaut is not new to the area, a few blocks away, a new restaurant has opened.

Annabel Gutierrez is just starting out. Her spot, Caiman Café, opened a month ago, serving Cuban and Mexican food. Gutierrez decided now was time to pursue her dream of owning a restaurant. What happened in the last couple of years didn't stop her.



“I was not really nervous. If anything is going to happen, it's going to happen, bad situations are everywhere. It doesn't matter where you are," Gutierrez said. "You just have to stay focused on what you want and reach your goals.”

People spending time downtown Sunday also expressed a feeling that things are changing.