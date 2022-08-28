Explosion at downtown Portland food cart pod damages businesses, shatters windows

Fire investigators said an apparent gas explosion shattered hundreds of windows and left several businesses damaged early Sunday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — First responders said an explosion at a downtown Portland food cart pod shattered numerous windows and damaged businesses early Sunday morning.

People started calling 911 around 3:40 a.m. to report an explosion at the 5th Avenue Food Cart Pod off Southwest 5th Avenue and Harvey Milk Street. Officers arrived on scene to find that a food cart had exploded, shattering windows and leaving debris on sidewalks down the block.

There were no reports of injuries, but fire crews said several neighboring food carts and other businesses were damaged in the blast. They also estimated that roughly 300 windows were broken.

Fire investigators said it appears to have been a fuel gas explosion caused by something like propane. Officials said there is no indication an explosive device was involved, but the official cause remains under investigation.

“I think it's absolutely crazy and wild,” said Donald Johnson, who lives in an apartment building behind the food carts. “I'm a veteran with really bad PTSD, so it popped me up quicker than anything.”

Patrick Nofield was staying at a hotel three blocks away when he felt the blast. “We heard this explosion and called down to the front desk and said, ‘Was it an earthquake?’ They had no idea what it was.”

“It's so sad,” said a woman who owns a Thai food truck three doors down from where it happened. “I opened one month ago. I’m so sad."

She and her family came to check on her cart after learning about the explosion on Facebook.

Authorities closed Southwest 5th Avenue from Oak Street to Washington Street and Southwest Harvey Milk Street from 4th Avenue to 6th Avenue while they investigated.