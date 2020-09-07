Downtown businesses have lost $23 million due to ongoing Portland protests

"We've never seen this intensity of violent, focused criminal activity over this long of a period of time," said PPB Deputy Chief Chris Davis

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities say downtown businesses in Portland, Oregon, have sustained about $23 million in damages and lost customers because of violent nightly protests that have wracked the city.

At a police briefing Wednesday, Portland Police Bureau's Deputy Chief Chris Davis said the intensity of the violence by an “agitator corps” and the length of the protests are unprecedented in Oregon’s largest city.

"It is really unprecedented in Portland's history. We are now in our sixth week of these events and we're always hopeful that we're winding down," said Davis. "We've never seen this intensity of violent, focused criminal activity over this long of a period of time."