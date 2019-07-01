Doug LaMear, who served as the sports director at KGW from 1956 until his retirement in 1991, has died, according to his family.

LaMear died in his sleep early Monday morning from natural causes, according to his daughter Dianne. He was 93.

According to his biography at the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame, LaMear began his career covering sports on the radio in Albany. He moved from Albany to Portland, where he was hired to work at KGW Radio and later, KPOJ Radio. He also called local high-school football games at KVAL.

Doug LaMear, seen in this photo from 2015, was the first sports director at KGW.

KGW

In 1956, when KGW began television broadcasts, LaMear was hired as the full-time sportscaster.

He also hosted a fishing and wildlife show, "LaMear's Outdoors," late in his career at KGW.

LaMear's wife, Patricia, died in December 2013. Dianne said because her father was a veteran, she believes he'll be buried at Willamette National Cemetery.