PORTLAND, Ore. — A fatal crash involving two semi trucks early Tuesday morning has closed all westbound lanes of I-84 from Northeast 181st Avenue to 122nd Avenue for several hours, according to Gresham police.

Police say two people died in the crash, which happened shortly before 5 a.m., and that speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.

Drivers traveling westbound are required to exit the highway at 181st Avenue (Exit 13). Both on-ramps to westbound I-84 at 181st Avenue are also closed, police said.

Travelers should avoid the area and find alternate routes. KGW's Eric Patterson reports that Sandy Boulevard and Halsey Avenue are good options.

