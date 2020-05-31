Timeline: Saturday night riot in Portland in response to death of George Floyd

Shortly after 6 p.m. crowds began to gather downtown. Portland Police declared the protests an unlawful assembly before the city went under curfew at 8 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore — On Saturday night the city of Portland was under curfew starting at 8 p.m. But, for the second night in a row, protests over the death of George Floyd began continued throughout the night.

6:25 p.m. Protesters gather outside Justice Center downtown.

6:35 p.m. Crowd chants, "Hands up, don't shoot" outside the federal courthouse.

Protesters continued to move through downtown Portland, as police tried to disperse the crowds.

7:04 p.m. Police use what appear to be flash bangs to disperse crowd.

7:14 p.m. Portland Police declare the protests an unlawful assembly.

7:40 p.m. Police make the first arrest in Saturday night's protest.

7:40 p.m. Large crowd of protesters gather at Harvey Milk and SW 4th Ave.

7:50 p.m. Protesters move into Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

8:05 p.m. Curfew in effect, hundreds of protesters gather in Chinatown.

8:28 p.m. Portland Police Chief Jami Resch states the protests have been declared a civil disturbance.

9:06 p.m. Portland Police have made 7 arrests.

9:12 p.m. Portland Fire and Rescue on scene of a dumpster fire on SW 5th Ave.

9:27 p.m. Still a large police presence in downtown Portland, as officers tell people to "go home."

9:39 p.m. Unlawful assembly declared in the Lloyd District neighborhood.

9:47 p.m. Multnomah County Sheriff Michael Reese makes a statement about tonight's civil disturbance, saying his office has called in "all available deputies to assist."

10:00 p.m. Live look from Sky 8, as hundreds of protesters continue to march through downtown Portland.

10:41 p.m. Portland Police have made 13 arrests so far with tonight's protests.

10:58 p.m. Officers have now arrested 16 people.

11:06 p.m. Police Chief Jami Resch says officers are continuing to arrest those committing crimes.

11:40 p.m. Portland Police report illegal aerial mortar and pyrotechnics being thrown at the Multnomah County Courthouse.

12:14 a.m. Groups of protesters are attempting to erect barriers downtown, officers responding.