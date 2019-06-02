PORTLAND, Ore. — Area shelters have severe weather beds open for a fourth night in a row Wednesday night.

On Tuesday night, the shelters served double the number of people they did on Sunday night, according to Multnomah County's Denis Theriault. He said they won't turn anyone away.

Donations are needed to help those living on the streets. Theriault said overall donations are down due to the mild season so far. But now they need coats, warm socks, gloves and even sleeping bags.

Here is where you can find out what items are needed and where to donate.

Here's where to find addresses of county shelters.