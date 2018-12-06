Domino's Pizza announced Monday it will start fixing potholes in towns nominated by their customers. It's part of the pizza chain's "Paving for Pizza" initiative to help "smooth the ride home" for deliveries.

Can Portland get in on that action? We've got a few potholes to fill.

Customers can nominate their towns for pothole repairs on the Paving for Pizza website.

Click here to nominate Portland

Domino's is already working with municipalities in Bartonville, Texas; Milford, Delaware; Athens, Georgia; and Burbank, California to fix potholes.

VIDEO: Say what? Domino's Pizza enterse the pothole repair business

