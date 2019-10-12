LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — One of Oregon's most awarded wineries is making its pinot noir and chardonnay accessible to even more people. Domaine Serene is celebrating it's 30th anniversary with a new wine lounge and full restaurant, now open in Lake Oswego.

"We want you to gather, we want you to bring your friends, family together, and we want you to have a glass of wine in your hand because we make over 90 different wines," laughs Ryan Harris, President of Domaine Serene winery, based in Dayton.

Located along the water of Oswego Lake, in the farmers market plaza on 1st street, you can swirl your glass of Wine Spectator's number 1 pinot noir in the world and know that it and 3,300 bottles of its friends are kept in perfect condition in the restaurant's central wine tower, encased in glass. The rarest, most expensive vintages....toward the top, accessible by ladder.

Don't forget the food. Chef Cody Rodriguez, recruited to return to Oregon from working at Nomad Las Vegas, is preparing dishes from incredible prawn or hummus appetizers....to gorgeous black cod and duck l'orange. Enjoy them in the many, different spaces around the restaurant.

On the menu Black cod with leek ash Mushroom hummus Duck l'orange

"It's great in the winter time, we have a beautiful fireplace in and out. The summertime, the walls all open up it's outdoor-in. The whole idea is to bring in music as well, texture and color," said Harris.

The library room, which can close off for private meetings or parties, holds climate-controlled private wine lockers with some big name members like Chef Emeril Lagasse and NBA superstar Michael Jordan.

"13 or 14 years ago when Michael Jordan was working with Nike, he came to visit the winery, and fell in love with our wine," explains Harris. "He's been collecting it ever since. In fact, he's our largest buyer of Monogram in any given year."

Look for M.J., or just meet your regular friends for lunch or dinner, with brunch in the plans.

