PORTLAND, Ore. — This weekend 5th Avenue Cinema is hosting a screening of “Concerning Violence” a documentary film that explores the dehumanizing effects of colonialism. The film is showing this weekend Friday, Aug. 30 through Sunday, Sept. 1.

Admission is free for Portland State University students and $5 for the general public. There will be free popcorn. The 5th Avenue Cinema is Oregon’s only student-run nonprofit theater. Their goal is to further educate and immerse students in the film world who may be interested in studying it, ss well as give the public a chance to see films they wouldn’t ordinarily see on the big screen.

Released in 2014, “Concerning Violence” was written and directed by Göran Olsson and is narrated by Lauryn Hill. It is based on Afro-French revolutionary Frantz Fanon’s post-colonist essay from his book “The Wretched of the Earth” that recounts the ways that the natives freed themselves from European oppressors.

The film will play at 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.