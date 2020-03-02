DUNDEE, Oregon — It's 2020 and many of us are on a journey to wellness. But you can still mix your "cat cows" and "downward dogs" with a little fun in Oregon wine country. Dobbes Family Estate winery in Dundee treats their 35 employees like family, hosting a free yoga class every week during their work day.

"We really work to make sure everyone is taking care of themselves all the way through," said Gretchen Boock, CEO of Dobbes.

"We're really focused in this New Year on renewing, and yoga is a great way to do that," she said. "Renew ourselves so we can be healthy and be a great community member, be a great individual and be a great employee. It just really brings it all together for us."

Nina Mehlhaf

The last Saturday of every month, they hold a yoga class for the public at their tasting room on Southeast 5th Street in Dundee. It's $10 a class, and newcomers get a wine tasting afterward included. Yoga mats and blocks are provided and you're welcome to bring your own.

Nina Mehlhaf

"It's in this perfect little cozy space in our Hideaway where it's warm and cozy in the winter, in the summer we can open it up and there's a nice breeze inside," Boock said.

And just to be clear, there's no wine drinking *during* the yoga class. You can taste their pinot noir, and their Syrah, grenache blanc, viognier and chardonnay after the class.

Dobbes also has live music, trivia night once a month and other tasting and wine education events throughout the year. Check out their calendar of events here.

Dobbes Family Estate

RELATED: #Sunrise60: Purrington's Cat Lounge, the first cat cafe in the Pacific NW, reopens with new owners

RELATED: #Sunrise60: Glamping has never been more fun with expanded The Vintages Trailer Resort in Yamhill County wine country

RELATED: #Sunrise60: Poler, Portland's 'outdoor stuff' company, is back after sudden bankruptcy one year ago

RELATED: #Sunrise60: Five indoor plants that will stay alive in the Northwest