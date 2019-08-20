PORTLAND, Ore — The remains of Floyd "Frank" Hill were found on the street near the intersection of North Chase Ave and North Chautauqua Boulevard on Monday August 19, 2019 according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police Police have found that Hill passed away on October 17, 2000 but have not been able to locate any relatives. PPB would like to return his remains but so far have not been able to contact any family members or friends.

Hill's remains have been returned to Omega Funeral & Creation Service located in Southeast Portland. If anyone has information that could help in

identifying the loved ones of Hill they are asked to call Omega Funeral & Creation Service at 503-231-6030.