Renew your expired license and tags before grace period runs out, Oregon DMV says

The Oregon DMV is urging drivers not to wait until the last minute.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon DMV is urging Oregonians to renew their expired licenses and tags before the end of the year, when the grace period put in place at the start of the pandemic is set to run out.

The DMV shut down for 3 months at the start of the pandemic in March 2020, which led to a massive backlog of transactions. Since then, the state has had a rolling three-month grace period on issuing citations for expired licenses and tags.

The DMV said that backlog has nearly been eliminated, so they’re urging drivers to take care of business. Many appointments can be completed online or in-person, even without an appointment.

“The odds that we can get you in and out without an appointment are increasing day by day," said David House with the Oregon DMV.

"Be prepared for your next visit, and maybe on your next errand drop by the local DMV and see if we can work you in for standby service right then and there," said House.

The Oregon DMV estimates there are at least 100,000 outstanding transactions for licenses or registrations, and they won’t be able to handle that extra business all at once.

The citation for an expired license in Oregon is $265, an expired registration will cost your $115