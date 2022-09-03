TriMet gets ready to launch FX2-Division bus line, running between downtown Portland and Gresham

TriMet's FX2-Division bus line along Southeast Division Street is set to launch September 18.

PORTLAND, Oregon — A new bus line along Southeast Division Street is almost ready to start running in Portland. TriMet said it will change things for the better in a big way.



TriMet is pretty proud of its 30 new bright green busses ready to roll on SE Division Street. The FX2-Division line will move people between downtown Portland and Gresham. It features brand new high-capacity busses and a lot of roadway improvements.



Earlier this week the transit agency gave members of the media riding tour one of the 60-foot busses that bend in the middle, taking them on part of the 15-mile route the busses will serve.

“This is our new articulated bus that will be used for our new frequent express bus service that launches September 18th,” explained TriMet spokesperson Tia York.



The FX2-Division bus line is the result of a $175 million federally funded project six years in the making. Working with the cities of Portland and Gresham and Oregon Department of Transportation, contractors have remade SE Division Street to accommodate the new transit line.

Community members have been wanting an end to Division Street traffic congestion for more than a decade, said Dylan Rivera a spokesperson of the Portland Bureau of Transportation.



“It's a growing area but it's had a lot of challenges because of Division Street and it's been hard to get to where you need to go on public transit because of the traffic,” said Rivera.



Now traffic signals will work with the big buses in mind, all along the line. It will also improve the flow of other vehicle traffic at the same time.



TriMet training officer Bruce Boagar is excited about the improvements and new line.