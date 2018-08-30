'That doesn't look good': Diver describes finding mystery mine in Puget Sound – Meet Jim Shannon. His job is to find illegal geoduck clam harvests and navigation hazards. Jim spotted the latter this week. As he got closer to it, he realized it was a mine. “This definitely was not floating garbage,” he said.

Washington teacher strikes: What we know – KGW has compiled this primer on the latest developments in teacher union negotiations in Southwest Washington. Thousands of students in Washington public schools aren't attending school this week because of ongoing labor negotiations.

911 records show Portland police responded to ICE requests during protest – The ICE union complained that local police didn’t show up at a massive protest because Portland’s mayor ordered them not to intervene. Newly released records indicate Portland police officers did respond to ICE calls. Most calls from 911 came from neighbors or workers near the protest site.

