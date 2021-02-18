Dive team finds vehicle, body in Columbia River at base of I-205 bridge

A driver lost control on Sunday afternoon and went off the Glenn Jackson Bridge in snowy conditions, according to witnesses.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities have found a vehicle submerged in the Columbia River three days after witnesses said a southbound driver lost control on the Glenn L. Jackson Memorial Bridge and went over the guardrail on Interstate 205.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) dive team located the vehicle Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff's office tweeted at 3:33 p.m. that they were preparing to dive into the river after spotting "an object that resembles a vehicle" at the base of the bridge.

Portland police later confirmed the vehicle was found and a body was recovered. A medical examiner will confirm the identity of the person found in the car.

Police said the crash happened late Sunday afternoon during the tail end of a winter storm that blasted the metro area with snow and ice. Police said they believe winter weather conditions were a factor in the crash.

The MCSO River Patrol conducted sonar scans of the river Monday and Tuesday as part of their search for the vehicle.

Family members believe Antonio Amaro was the victim of the crash. They said Amaro would have been heading from his work in Vancouver to his home in Southeast Portland when the crash took place.

He works for his family's restaurant, Amaro's Table, which has locations in Vancouver and Hazel Dell. Amaro is a husband and father to three daughters.