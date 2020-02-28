ALOHA, Ore — A driver was distracted by his phone when he caused a four-vehicle crash that left one person with serious injuries in Washington County, sheriff’s deputies said.

The crash north of Aloha closed West Baseline Road, near Southwest Willow Creek Drive, early Friday morning. The road has since opened in both directions.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tyler Price for fourth-degree assault and reckless driving. They also cited Price for driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance and distracted driving.

Deputies said they found a meth pipe in Price’s car. He has not been charged with DUII.

