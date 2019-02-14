PORTLAND, Ore. — A flight operated by Compass Air from Seattle to Los Angeles was diverted to Portland International Airport on Wednesday after reports of a disruptive passenger.

Portland police and FBI responded shortly after 8:00 p.m. and were told by witnesses that they saw a man attempt to enter the cockpit several times. Passengers and crew members were also seen restraining the man until the plane could land at PDX, FBI said.

The suspect was taken into custody, authorities said. They believe that he will be booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and may face federal charges on Thursday.

The flight eventually continued to Los Angeles, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Additional information including the suspect’s name is likely to be released on Thursday.