Discovery of dog saves Oregon man from sex-crime conviction – A black Lab named Lucy is alive and lives on the Oregon Coast. That revelation led to the unraveling of a criminal case against an Oregon man. In trial, the complainant testified he threatened to shoot Lucy if she went to the police about the alleged molestation. She said she saw him shoot and kill the dog.

Lake Oswego couple die after wave sweeps them out to sea near Depoe Bay –Miaochan Chen, 49, and his wife Wenjun Zhu, 41, were pronounced dead at a Newport hospital. The couple and their 10-year-old daughter immigrated to the United States from China in July. The child was unharmed.

Hurricane Florence could hit with punch not seen in more than 60 years – The last time the midsection of the East Coast stared down a hurricane like this, Dwight Eisenhower was in the White House and Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio were newlyweds. The hurricane could inflict a punch with rain and wind of more than 130 mph.

