PORTLAND, Ore. — People In the Pacific Northwest are volunteering and donating as hurricane season peaks.

The Pacific Region of the Red Cross has sent people to Guam, Hawaii, and now they are training people to respond to Florence.

Nineteen new recruits got registered and went through their initial orientation at the Cascades Region offices in Salem on Wednesday. These potential future volunteers learned about the Red Cross mission, and what to expect when they enter a disaster area. They'll be facing rough conditions, communal living, and long work days. All the people there will go through background checks and more online training before they can be deployed.

“It feels good to be a volunteer and to help out. And it’s all unknown because none of us have done it before, so it will be a new adventure for all of us,” said potential new volunteer Gene Pemberton.

Bloodworks Northwest has already sent a shipment of 34 blood components to hospitals in North Carolina and Virginia. A spokesperson says the local blood supply is now very low.

They are asking for donations to restock that supply. Bloodworks Northwest will be holding a blood drive at 900 SW 5th Ave. in Portland from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Red Cross is holding volunteer training sessions at the following locations and times. Volunteers can sign up on site. No RSVP is necessary.

Thursday, Sept. 13

Vancouver

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Red Cross Vancouver Office

5109 NE 82nd Ave. Vancouver, WA 98662

St. Helens

5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

OSU Extension Center

505 N Columbia River Hwy. St. Helens, OR 97051

Friday, Sept. 14

Bend

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Red Cross Bend Office

815 SW Bond St. Bend, OR 97702

Portland

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Red Cross Portland Office

3131 N. Vancouver Ave. Portland, OR 97227

Medford

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Red Cross Medford Office

1050 Crater Lake Ave. Medford, OR 97504

