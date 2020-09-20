Disabled woman's mobility scooter stolen during wildfire evacuation

Yvonne Schumacher of Clackamas County fell and injured herself about six years ago and now relies on the scooter to move around.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A disabled woman displaced by wildfire says her mobility scooter was stolen as she and her husband evacuated.

Aaron and Yvonne Shumacher lived near the Clackamas River, a few miles outside of Estacada.

Last week, they got a knock on their door from the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, with deputies telling them to evacuate from a wildfire.

They ended up with their RV in the Clackamas Town Center parking lot, where volunteers offered assistance.

The couple positioned the mobility scooter just outside their door, so that Yvonne could get access. About six years ago, she fell and hit her head. She now has trouble walking and breathing on her own, relying on the scooter to get around.

"It's my legs," Yvonne said. "It's like I have freedom when I have the scooter because I can do what I want."

However, the night before they left Clackamas Town Center for another Red Cross evacuation site, the couple said someone stole the scooter.

The couple have been married since 2011. Aaron said things are different now following Yvonne's injury, but that as her caretaker, he hates to see her freedom taken away like this.

"I love her and would never ever want to be without her," Aaron said.

He is unemployed during COVID-19 and simply hopes someone can help get the scooter back. The couple is asking anyone with information to come forward to police.