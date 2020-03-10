Direct action march calling for abolition of police, prisons from Laurelhurst Park

Protesting continued in Portland on Friday night.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protests continue in Portland for what will be nearly 120 nights.

On Friday night, protesters planned to gather at Laurelhurst Park for a direct action march. Like the ones before it, it is calling for the complete abolition of police and prisons.

Friday October 2

Laurelhurst Park

Direct Action March

Meet: 8pm Move: 9pm

No cops! No prisons! Total abolition! pic.twitter.com/TP2tsG6YHG — #𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐏𝐃𝐗 (@safePDXprotest) October 2, 2020

Early on, as protesters were gathering Portland police tweeted that the protesters did not have a permit to march in the streets and would need to stay on sidewalks if they did begin to march.

A mass gathering has come together in Laurelhurst Park. To those gathered there, you do not have a permit to march in the streets, any movements need to be done on the sidewalks while following traffic control devices. If you march in the street, (continued) — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) October 3, 2020

Protests in Portland over racial injustice and police brutality resumed earlier this month after a brief hiatus due to wildfires across the state blanketing the city in smoky and unhealthy air conditions. Prior to that, there had been more than 100 consecutive nights of demonstrations, many of which ended with clashes between police and protesters, following the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis.