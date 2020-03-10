Direct action march calling for abolition of police, prisons from Laurelhurst Park

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protests continue in Portland for what will be nearly 120 nights.
On Friday night, protesters planned to gather at Laurelhurst Park for a direct action march. Like the ones before it, it is calling for the complete abolition of police and prisons.
Early on, as protesters were gathering Portland police tweeted that the protesters did not have a permit to march in the streets and would need to stay on sidewalks if they did begin to march.
Protests in Portland over racial injustice and police brutality resumed earlier this month after a brief hiatus due to wildfires across the state blanketing the city in smoky and unhealthy air conditions. Prior to that, there had been more than 100 consecutive nights of demonstrations, many of which ended with clashes between police and protesters, following the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis.
Demonstrations have been everything from vigils to those killed by police, to rallies with speakers and music, but the message remains the same: Black Lives Matter.