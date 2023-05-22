Detroit, still building back after 2020 wildfires, open for business thanks to Detroit Lake's high water levels

Just a month ago, lake levels at Detroit Lake were so low, no boats could even float. Now thanks to snowmelt, the levels are allowing marina managers to open.

DETROIT, Ore. — A couple of weeks ago, businesses in Detroit, Ore. were a little worried their season might not start on time or happen at all. Water levels were so low, boats couldn't even float on the lake. But snowmelt and recent heavy rain put those worries to rest.

We're still a week away from Memorial Day's unofficial start to summer, but Detroit Lake is already open for the season.

The city of Detroit had a good winter, with heavy snow all the way up through mid-April. But a cold and wet spring delayed the melting of some of the mountain snowpack Detroit depends on until a couple of weeks ago.

Lucas Lunski, who manages Detroit Lake Marina, said he was getting a little nervous about the start of the season.

"We left April 27 and nothing was floating," Lunski said. "When we came back May 1, it was fully floating again."

He said that it means everything to him that the lake is full again, because without a full lake, the marina can't open and businesses in Detroit suffer.

Lunski said Detroit got help from two sources: the Army Corps of Engineers, which released some water downstream of the lake, and Mother Nature.

"There was so much snow around," Lunski said. "I mean, there was so much snow here in the middle of April and once it got warm, it started to melt off and that's what saved us at the end."

The rise in water levels is a boost for the small town, which depends on tourism dollars. The town is still rebuilding nearly three years after wildfires burned down much of the town.

Joe Connor lost his BBQ restaurant during the Labor Day weekend fires of 2020 and now works out of a food cart. He said the town is moving in the right direction. He said property values have tripled since the fires broke out, pointing to new construction as proof that the town is slowly coming back.