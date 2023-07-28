Details behind massive I-5 encampment explosion, fires in Seattle revealed

An encampment with security cameras, a "smoking tent" and guns had a large explosion last week.

SEATTLE — New details have emerged from a large explosion in Seattle near Harborview Medical Center (HMC) last week at a homeless encampment.

According to a police report, Seattle police and fire officials responded to the scene west of the Harborview Medical Center next to Interstate 5 just before 5:30 a.m. on July 21. Officers observed people fleeing from an encampment yelling that there were bombs going off and live ammunition that could explode.

Police were clearing the encampments before secondary explosions and gunfire sounds led them to seal off the perimeter of the encampment to avoid any further injuries. Witnesses later relayed the events that led up to the explosion, including a feud between rival drug suppliers and a designated tent where people exchange money for drugs.

The witness told police that minutes before the explosion, someone saw improvised explosive devices outside the encampment and yelled for everyone inside to flee. A victim later showed up to HMC with second-degree burns to the face, arms and hands and said they got the injuries from the encampment fire.

The fire caused a large amount of debris to accumulate on I-5, requiring Washington State Patrol and other crews to clean up the freeway. A small part of the HMC parking garage also caught on fire, and quite a few employees had to step away from their work to evacuate their cars from the building.

The Washington State Department of Transportation released a statement indicating that it is "supporting emergency action" related to the encampment following the fire.

"WSDOT is working with the City of Seattle, Seattle Police Department (SPD) and other partners to support emergency action at the encampment on Yesler on the NE side of I-5 following an SPD investigation into recent fires and explosions at the site and the confirmation of significant criminal activity occurring there. The recent spate of fires and explosions at this location have created risk for users of the adjacent roadway and also Harborview Medical Center."

Jim Fuda is the director of Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound and has received anonymous tips about the fire.

“When you watch the video of it, it’s shocking as big as it was and that nobody was hurt," Fuda said.

“You get into these encampments, and I like to equate it to the Lord of the Flies. They have their own hierarchy, who is in charge, they have people that look out for each other.”

Many people like Jeremy Hageness came to look at the damage and survey the cleanup.

“You know I used to live downtown and I had to move away from downtown to get away from messes like this,” Hageness said.

“I hope it stays cleaned, but I don’t see it staying clean for very long."

KING5 News reached out to both the Seattle Police Department and Seattle Fire Department for an interview but we were told they could not talk during an open investigation.