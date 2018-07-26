Police closed Interstate 5 at I-84 for over three hours while they tried to coax a despondent man to safety.

I-5 southbound was backed up into Vancouver. I-84 inbound is backed up to I-205. I-5 northbound was diverted to I-405.

In addition to this snarl, a semi fire closed two eastbound lanes of I-84 at the Halsey exit.

About 4 a.m. drivers called 911 to report a naked man on the I-84 southbound ramp to I-5, police said. Arriving officers learned he was threatening to jump off the ramp.

The bureau's Crisis Negotiation Team was dispatched to the scene.

Portland Police Bureau spokesman Sgt. Pete Simpson said that while motorists are inconvenienced, "we have to think of the life safety issue first." The man has gone over the railing several times after police arrived, he said.

Police were able to bring the man to safety shortly before 7:30 p.m. He was placed on a gurney and taken to a hospital.

Why don't police just get close and try to grab the man?

Simpson, who himself has been in such situations, said officers are trying to develop trust. You want be close to the person to speak in a conversational tone, he said. You have to do exactly what you are telling the person.

He likened the situation to a domestic pet who escapes outside. It will run if confronted, as would a person going through a mental health crisis.

"They're not seeing you like you see them," he said.

The Multnomah County Mental Health Call Center is available 24 hours a day at 503-988-4888.

If you or someone you know needs help with suicidal thoughts or is otherwise in an immediate mental health crisis, please visit Cascadia or call 503-963-2575.

Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare has an urgent walk-in clinic, open from 7:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., 7 days a week. Payment is not necessary.

Lines for Life is also available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Go here for more information about the Portland Police Bureau's Behavioral Health Unit (BHU).

