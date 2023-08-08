Deputy injured in shooting set to be released from hospital

Washington County Sheriff's Deputy Charles Dozé was shot multiple times while serving an eviction notice in Tualatin on the morning of July 26.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputy Charles Dozé, who was shot multiple times while serving an eviction notice at a Tualatin apartment complex on July 26, is set to be released from the hospital on Tuesday, the Washington County Sheriff's Office has confirmed.

Dozé suffered life-threatening injuries when the suspect opened fire at him and two other deputies as soon as they knocked on the apartment door, according to the sheriff's office and a GoFundMe page set up by the president of the Washington County Police Officers Association. He was flown by helicopter to Legacy Emanuel hospital for treatment.

The suspect barricaded themselves inside, prompting a standoff with police for several hours until a SWAT team found the suspect dead in the apartment. The suspect had been shot at least once, and the other deputies did return fire when Dozé was shot, WCSO said, but it was unclear whether the suspect was shot in that initial exchange or shot himself during the standoff. He was later identified as 34-year-old Kristafer Graves.

The sheriff's office reported on July 30 that Dozé was awake and talking, but said it could take months or years for him to recover from his injuries.

The full extent of the injuries was detailed last week; the sheriff's office said he was shot a total of seven times, including twice in the head, causing him to lose his left eye and multiple teeth. He was also shot in both arms, breaking both the left and right upper arm bones, and three times in the upper torso, although his body armor stopped each of those bullets. As of last Wednesday, the sheriff's office said he still had multiple surgeries ahead of him.