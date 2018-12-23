ALOHA, Ore. — A Beaverton man was taken into custody after authorities said he drove drunk and caused a crash involving five cars.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the crashes were reported around 10:40 p.m. Saturday at Southwest 170th Avenue and Farmington Road. One person in a struck vehicle was hospitalized with injuries.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says 51-year-old Wesley Scott had abandoned his car and ran away by the time deputies arrived.

Witnesses say Scott appeared to intentionally hit one car, lose control of his car and then hit the other vehicles.

Officials say a police dog helped find Scott hiding in vegetation nearby. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

He is expected to be booked into the Washington County Jail on multiple charges including DUI and reckless driving.