Deputies search for suspect in Cornelius shooting

Deputies said the victim was at a stoplight when Brown pulled up alongside him and fired at least one shot at the victim's head

CORNELIUS, Ore — Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a suspect accused of firing a gunshot toward a man's head following an argument.



Deputies responded to the shooting around 5:30 p.m. near South 26th Avenue and South Baseline Street on Saturday. At the same time the 911 call was being made, the victim flagged down a deputy who was in the area.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, told the deputy that he had been at an acquaintances house in Cornelius.The victim said the acquaintance, 31-year-old Jordan Curry Brown, became angry for an unknown reason. The victim left before the argument escalated.

Deputies said the victim was at a stoplight when Brown pulled up alongside and fired at least one shot toward the victim's head. They said the bullet missed the victim.

Brown's vehicle was located about an hour later at North 21st Avenue and North Holladay Street. Deputies could not find Brown.