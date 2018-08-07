FAIRVIEW, Ore. — Deputies have responded to reports of an armed woman in the backyard of a Fairview home, police say.

The woman, who is located in the backyard of a home at Northeast 205th Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard in Fairview, has refused to respond to police commands.

A man and two children have escaped the situation and are safe, according to police.

Neighbors have been bused to safety or told to shelter in place, depending on their distance from the home.

This story will be updated.

