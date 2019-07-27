PORTLAND, Ore. -- A man drowned in the Columbia River near Kelley Point Park late Friday night, Multnomah County Sheriff's deputies said.

He was identified Saturday as 22-year-old Carlos Lara-Escudero, of Portland.

Members of the River Patrol responded to the scene just after 10 p.m. Friday on reports of a swimmer who went under in the river.

About an hour later, they recovered a Lara-Escudero's body from the river.

The investigation into Lara-Escudero's death is ongoing.

Kelley Point Park is in North Portland at the confluence of the Willamette and Columbia rivers and the Columbia Slough.

RELATED: Authorities investigating possible drowning near Sauvie Island

RELATED: Man drowns at Kelley Point Park (Archive: 2016)