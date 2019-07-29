BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — A 17-year-old Battle Ground teen suffered severe injuries on Monday after an accident at Northeast 199th Street and 167th Avenue in Battle Ground, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Witness testimony and scene evidence indicated that an orange Mazda sedan driven by Tania M. Kohlman, 53, of Brush Prairie, was traveling eastbound on 199th Street and failed to stop for a stop sign at the four-way stop.

Kohlman was seen by a responding deputy attempting to leave the scene but was detained. Authorities said she was uncooperative with the initial investigation and showed signs of possibly being impaired.

A warrant was issued for a sample of Kohlman's blood to be examined by the State Toxicology Lab.

The Mazda collided with a blue Volkswagen sedan driven by Dennis I. Marchenko, 17, of Battle Ground who was heading southbound in the intersection.

Both drivers were transported to an area hospital.

No formal charges have been filed, pending the completion of the collision investigation, according to authorities.





