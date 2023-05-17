Child in critical condition after car crash in departures area at Sea-Tac Airport

Two other people were sent to local hospitals as a result of the crash. Their ages and conditions are unknown.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATAC, Wash. — Three people were injured after a car crash in the departures area at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred near the Alaska Airlines check-in. Harborview Medical Center confirmed one of those people injured is a four-year-old girl in critical condition.

According to police, a car accelerated unintentionally and hit the three people.

A total of two vehicles were involved.

Upper Departures Drive temporarily closed around 2 p.m. while police investigated. A few lanes were open by 4 p.m. All lanes were back open by 5:30 p.m.

Drivers are asked to use the upper and lower drives through Wednesday night and to give themselves extra time for pick-ups and drop-offs.

Port of Seattle Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to reach out at 206-787-5401.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.