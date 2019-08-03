PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of demonstrators gathered for an International Women's Day rally and march in downtown Portland on Friday afternoon.

People gathered at Pioneer Courthouse Square around 4 p.m. and later marched through the streets to Salmon Street Springs Fountain on the waterfront.

The rally and march were peaceful.

Organizers said the event was all about coming together and bringing attention to equality and advancing women's rights.

“We can get wins that matter when women band together, and not just women, people of all genders band together under a banner of gender equality and a basic standard of living,” said Alyssa Pariah, one of the rally organizers .

Pariah said women across the globe face injustices and inequality in so many different ways.

In the United States, research has indicated women get paid 80 cents for every dollar a man makes.