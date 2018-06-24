PORTLAND, Ore. — Demonstrators protested Sunday against Immigration and Customs Enforcement at City Hall.

The Not in Portland Protest rallied against the actions of ICE, which the group considers "unjust and find their continued operation to be unacceptable," according to their Facebook page.

Featured speakers at the event included Senator Michael Dembrow, and representatives Diego Hernandez, Sheri Malstrom and Rob Nosse.

After the speeches, the demonstrators planned to march back to the ICE facility to continue occupying the building.

Dozens gather to protest ICE at City Hall in downtown Portland. pic.twitter.com/h1GU8i3ya6 — Lindsay Nadrich (@LindsayNadrich) June 24, 2018

Protesters say they plan to head back to the ICE facility to continue occupying it. pic.twitter.com/PouMeY4apC — Lindsay Nadrich (@LindsayNadrich) June 24, 2018

