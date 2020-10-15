Portlanders gather and commemorate George Floyd on his birthday

George Floyd, who was killed when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes, would have been 47.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of a hundred or so demonstrators gathered at Revolution Hall to celebrate George Floyd's birthday.



The murder of Floyd by a now-fired Minneapolis police officer is what seemingly prompted the protests in Portland some 130+ nights ago. Floyd's neck was knelt on for nearly 8 minutes while he told officers he could not breathe.

Withholding a few days during the historic Oregon wildfires which made the air in Portland dangerous to breathe, protesters have been out in the streets every night. The demonstrations have varied on their central issue from the defunding of police, the total abolishment of law enforcement and prisons, to mourning for those in ICE custody and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Crowd sings Happy Birthday to George Floyd. Then there is a break for cake. pic.twitter.com/HxFlkwOYmc — Suzette Smith (@suzettesmith) October 15, 2020

The group gathered to sing happy birthday, eat cake, and listen to speakers as the night progressed.

Speakers now talking to crowd at revolution hall in honor of George Floyd’s birthday. pic.twitter.com/44cbx5bJeL — Mr8@8 (@mr8at8) October 15, 2020