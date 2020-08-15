Unlawful assembly declared as protesters attempt to march in North Portland

A group of an estimated couple hundred people were marching before reportedly being blocked by police.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Demonstrations continue in Portland Friday night, for the 79th night in a row following the killing of George Floyd. Protesters have been calling for an end to systemic racism, police brutality, as well as defunding police.

A group of an estimated couple hundred people gathered at Peninsula Park in North Portland. They began marching shortly before 9:30 p.m. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the group appeared to be marching to the Portland Police Association headquarters, located on North Lombard Street near Campbell Avenue, but were met by officers blocking the street before reaching the building.

Demonstrators were blocked from numerous sides. In the area of North Ainsworth Street and Maryland Avenue, about one mile away from the union headquarters. Police warned demonstrators to get off the street because it was open to traffic, and that if they didn't they could be arrested. That warning also including press and legal observers.

Protesters regrouped after police blocked their path and headed down side streets.

However, multiple journalists reported at around 10:10 p.m. police declared an unlawful assembly while protesters were on North Killingsworth. According to Village Portland editor Cory Elia, protesters stood firm with a line of shields.

Shield wall at the ready pic.twitter.com/nQqh539a8z — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) August 15, 2020

Police said the unlawful assembly was declared because protesters threw "paint bombs" and other projectiles.

To the group near N. Mississippi Avenue and N. Killingsworth Street: This is an unlawful assembly. People in the crowd have thrown paint bombs and other projectiles at officers. All persons must disperse. You are ordered to disperse immediately. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 15, 2020

Independent journalist Andrew Jankowski cited the "bombs" as balloons.

Maybe more like paint balloons, not paint balls. — 🏳️‍🌈Andrew D. Jankowski🏳️‍🌈 (@AndrewJank) August 15, 2020

On Thursday night, a few demonstrations went on across the city, all of which remained peaceful.

Black Unity PDX held a rally at Peninsula Park in North Portland focused on mental health in the Black community earlier in the evening. The group wanted to bring to light the emotional toll that 10 weeks of protesting can have on Black people.