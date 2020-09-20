Demonstrations continue in Portland, vigil in Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s honor

Saturday night's demonstrations began with a candlelight vigil for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protestors prepared to march on Saturday from the South Park blocks in a Direct Action March. Before the march, however, demonstrators held a candlelight vigil for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg following the news Friday of her death.

According to a social media post, demonstrators will meet at the South Park Blocks at 7 p.m. and will march at 8 p.m.

Candles being lit at a Portland vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsburg pic.twitter.com/5vQMGGrfhP — Art Edwards (@artedwardskgw) September 20, 2020

On Friday night, 11 people were arrested following an unlawful assembly after protesters marched to the ICE building in Portland.

Protesters had most recently gathered last week, before the smoke from Oregon’s wildfires settled over the city.

Prior to that, there were more than 100 consecutive nights of demonstrations since the police killing of George Floyd. Police knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly 8 minutes while he communicated that he could not breathe.