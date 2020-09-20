Demonstrations continue in Portland, vigil in Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s honor

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protestors prepared to march on Saturday from the South Park blocks in a Direct Action March. Before the march, however, demonstrators held a candlelight vigil for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg following the news Friday of her death.
According to a social media post, demonstrators will meet at the South Park Blocks at 7 p.m. and will march at 8 p.m.
On Friday night, 11 people were arrested following an unlawful assembly after protesters marched to the ICE building in Portland.
Protesters had most recently gathered last week, before the smoke from Oregon’s wildfires settled over the city.
Prior to that, there were more than 100 consecutive nights of demonstrations since the police killing of George Floyd. Police knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly 8 minutes while he communicated that he could not breathe.
The protests in Portland have been not only part of the Black Lives Matter movement but also called for the total abolition of prisons and the Portland Police Bureau. Violent clashes between protesters and police have erupted on many nights late into the evening.