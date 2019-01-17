EUGENE, Ore. — Prominent gay rights activist and political fundraiser Terry Bean has been indicted in Lane County on two counts of sodomy and one count of sexual abuse.

Bean pleaded not guilty during an arraignment on Thursday.

The indictment was originally filed in January but only made public after Thursday's arraignment.

According to the indictment, prosecutors say Bean engaged in "deviate sexual intercourse" with a child under 16 years of age. They say the incident happened in Lane County in September 2013.

Terry Bean, 2019 mugshot

Lane County

Bean was previously charged with sexual abuse in 2014 but the case was dismissed after the alleged victim refused to testify.

VIDEO: Judge drops sex abuse charges against Terry Bean (2015)

The alleged victim is not named in the new indictment, but the dates line up with the previous charges. The initials of the alleged victim in the new indictment, M.S.G., are identical to the initials of the alleged victim in the previous case.

Before the previous case was dismissed, detectives were unable to locate the alleged victim and serve him with a subpoena and he never showed up for trial.

The attorney for the alleged victim said in 2015 that he was not interested in pursuing criminal prosecution, and a judge rejected a proposed civil compromise between the boy and Bean that would have ended the case.

After the charges against Bean were dropped, prosecutors sought permission to refile charges if the victim ever changed his mind about testifying.

Erik Hasselman is the prosecutor listed on the new indictment. He also pursued the original case.

This is a developing story and will be updated.