Death investigation happening after police respond to disturbance call

While police are saying little about the case, neighbors report there are multiple victims

PORTLAND, Oregon — What started as a disturbance call on Friday night quickly turned into a death investigation.

Portland police officers were called to a home in the 2500 block of NE 122nd Avenue at 10:02 p.m. and soon after called in detectives. The area around two adjacent homes was taped off and traffic was shut down for several hours as police began their investigation.

Neighbors that witnessed what was happening told KGW there were multiple victims.

Resident John Manlove said he heard it directly from an officer on the scene.

"We were told that there were multiple homicides at the home," said Manlove.

Portland police have not yet not confirmed the number of victims, or released additional information. A public information officer said more details could be released on Sunday.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Det. Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033 anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov or Det. Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696 brad.clifton@portlandoregon.gov.