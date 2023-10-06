Firefighters find body while extinguishing fire in Northeast Portland

Portland Fire & Rescue found a person dead while putting out a fire on Northeast Shaver Street Friday morning.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Firefighters found a body while putting out a fire in Northeast Portland's Parkrose neighborhood Friday morning. Homicide detectives with the Portland Police Bureau are investigating.

Around 10:45 a.m., Portland police were called to assist Portland Fire & Rescue on Northeast Shaver Street, between Northeast 109th Avenue and Northeast 112th Avenue. Fire crews alerted police that they found a person dead while extinguishing a fire. Portland police have not identified them. The medical examiner's office will determine the person's cause of death.

Portland Fire & Rescue has not publicly released any information about the fire call.

During the investigation, police closed Northeast 109th Avenue to Northeast 112th Avenue.

Portland police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Brent Christensen at brent.christensen@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2087, or Detective Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information becomes available.

