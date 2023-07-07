'I was sickened and disgusted': Newport residents call on mayor to resign after homophobic posts were discovered

City Councilors and residents call on Dean Sawyer to resign as mayor after derogatory Facebook posts were found.

NEWPORT, Oregon — The mayor of Newport is accused of posting homophobic and racist memes in a Facebook group, angering his constituents.

On Saturday, more than 100 people protested outside City Hall, demanding that Mayor Dean Sawyer resign.

Sawyer’s post, which stems back to 2016, was first reported by OPB. Sawyer’s posts include racist and homophobic memes made in a private law enforcement Facebook group.

"I felt betrayed," Newport City Councilor CM Hall said.

Hall joined more than 100 protesters Saturday and is urging Sawyer to resign.

"He has to go, he just has to go,” Newport resident Franki Trujillo-Dalbey said. “We can't let this stand."

City officials sent KGW dozens of controversial Facebook posts Sawyer made.

"What these memes did was once again target me, target people who look like me,” Trujillo-Dalbey said. “Target my LGBTQ friends, target my trans friends."

On the Facebook group homepage, it said you must show your law enforcement ID badge in order to be admitted to the group. There are almost 40,000 members.

"This is what's been going on in all of our communities," Trujillo-Dalbey said.

Sawyer did not respond to repeated requests for an interview. But he did tell OPB that the posts “Don’t reflect who I am and what I do on a daily basis. They were stupid. They were juvenile.”

But Newport residents said they don’t think Sawyer’s response is sufficient.

"You can't continue to post and post and post in a so-called private, 39,000 member Facebook group, and not believe those posts," Hall said.

In a statement, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners said they were ‘disturbed and saddened by the posts. Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers and Newport Police Chief Jason Malloy both condemned the posts as well.

Sawyer was a Newport police officer for 30 years before being elected mayor in 2018.

"We can't live under a mayor, our highest elected official in our community, who harbors these kinds of belief systems,” Trujillo-Dalbey said. I mean this is who he is."

There will be a city council meeting Monday at 4 p.m. where councilors and community members will share their feelings about Sawyer’s post.