First known case of deadly virus detected in Oregon wild rabbit

RHDV2 is a highly contagious among rabbits and hares, but it poses no health risk to humans. Despite that, ODFW is offering tips to help avoid spreading the disease.

LAKE COUNTY, Ore — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) reported the first known case of a deadly virus detected in a wild rabbit in Oregon.

A United States Department of Agriculture laboratory confirmed the rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus 2 (RHDV2) in a black-tailed jackrabbit in Lake County in Southern Oregon. The virus was first detected in domestic rabbits in Milwaukie, Oregon back in March.

The virus is highly contagious among rabbits and hares, but it poses no health risk to humans. Despite that, ODFW is offering tips for hunters to help avoid spreading the virus. ODFW says hunters should avoid areas where outbreaks of the disease has been reported. Hunters should also wash their hands and change their clothing after handling wild rabbits. Also, do not eat wildlife that was found dead or appear sick.

“If you have pet rabbits, do not handle dead wild rabbits in the field and then go home and handle your own pet or domestic rabbits as you may spread the disease,” said Colin Gillin, ODFW state wildlife veterinarian. “Wear nitrile gloves when handling and then shower and wash clothes before getting near any other rabbits."

People with pet rabbits at home should also take precautions. ODFW advises people to keep their rabbits inside as much as possible and restrict visitors.