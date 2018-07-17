THE DALLES, Ore. — A deadly wildfire southeast of The Dalles is being investigated as suspected arson, according to Doug Grafe, the Fire Protection Division Chief with the Oregon Department of Forestry.

The fire has burned more than 50,000 acres and forced several communities to evacuate.

During a press conference Wednesday morning, when asked about the cause of the Substation Fire, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown told a reporter, "clearly, you're hearing there is a likelihood of arson, and our agencies are going to help in that investigation."

After the press conference ended, KGW reporter Tim Gordon spoke to Oregon Assistant State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple and Grafe, and both confirmed that local law enforcement agencies where the fire is burning are investigating it as suspected arson.

At a later press conference, Portland Fire & Rescue Lt. Damon Simmons said he could not confirm whether state agencies were assisting with the investigation into the cause of the fire and said there is no official information on the cause of the fire at this time.

One person, 64-year-old John Ruby, died as a result of the fire, called the Substation Fire. The Wasco County Sheriff's Office said Ruby's body was found Wednesday afternoon near a burned tractor. It appears he was trying to create a fire line and died from exposure to the fire, deputies said.

Highway 97 has been intermittently closed from the Biggs Junction to the interchange with Highway 197. Travelers are advised to check TripCheck to see the latest traffic closures.

Video shared Wednesday night from Highway 206 shows why some roads are closed.

The fire started on Highway 197, just south of the Celilo Converter Station, at around 3 p.m. Tuesday, hence the 'Substation Fire' designation.

Winds immediately blew the fire east, where it moved 18 miles in eight hours Tuesday night along the Deschutes River and through Deschutes Canyon.

Fire crews saw heightened activity on the north and south end of the fire on Wednesday but were able to make progress as the fire slowed down in the morning. But gusts picked up again Wednesday night, making it difficult for firefighters to contain the blaze.

"We are watching what this weather is doing to the fire, and making sure that not only homes and lives are protected, but that firefighters are safe," said Stefan Myers with the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency, which makes resources available from around the state and outside of Oregon, if necessary.

There are 32 agencies from the state of Oregon currently fighting the fire. A total of 178 firefighters are currently engaged. Eleven task forces and strike teams are assisting. A wide variety of air tankers are also being used.

The fire has burned mostly grass and heavy, high-desert shrubs, according to Lt. Damon Simmons with Portland Fire & Rescue.

"They burn like they're made of oil," Simmons said. "Hot, fast fire."

Although the fire has mainly burned grass and shrubs, video from Sky 8 on Tuesday showed three structures fully engulfed. One of the buildings was a home, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Simmons said officials are still in the process of assessing structures, but he expects more structures have burned.

Evacuations

Level 3 (GO!) evacuation notices have been issued for several areas southeast of The Dalles. More than 900 homes were in the Level 3 or Level 2 (Be Set) evacauation areas, as of Wednesday night.

The information line for the Substation Fire is 503-597-8076. Wasco County's information line about the fire is 541-506-2792. Sherman County's information line is 541-506-2792.

The Red Cross has set up an evacuation shelter at The Dalles Middle School located at 1100 East 12th Street. Call 888-680-1455 for more information. Home at Last Animal Rescue, located at 200 River Road in The Dalles will house dogs free of charge if needed. The Dalles Riders Club can assist with other animals.

Level 3 (GO) evacuation notices have been issued for residents in the following areas:

Town of Moro

Shearer's Fall to Macks Canyon

Macks Canyon to the mouth of the Deschutes River.

Eightmile Road between Emerson Loop and the Fifteenmile Junction

Wretham Market and Mason Road

Everyone on Fifteenmile Road, McCoy Road, Moody Road, Fulton Road, Kloan Road, Freebridge Road, and Kelly Cutoff Road, and all points in between.

South of Gordon Ridge Road from the Deschutes River, east to Highway 97 and south to King Lane, south along Sayers Road to Payne Loop

Level 2 (Be Set) has been issued for the following areas:

Town of Grass Valley

Town of Wasco

North of Gordon Ridge Road to Interstate 84 and Highway 206, east to Highway 97 and south along Henrichs, Doumand and Lone Rock Road, south to Rutledge Lane, as well as the area farther south between Finnegan Road and the Deschutes River

Level 1 (Be Ready) has been issued for the following areas:

East of Highway 97 to Highway 206 and south to Fairview Road

Deschutes State Park and campground

