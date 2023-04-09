Man dies after fatal stabbing in Southeast Portland

According to Portland police, Sunday's stabbing will be the 22 homicide and second fatal stabbing reported this year.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died after a stabbing in Southeast Portland Sunday evening in the Buckman Neighborhood, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing at 6:41 p.m. near the intersection of Southeast Washington Street and Southeast Water Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man deceased at the scene, police said.

The identity of the victim will be released to the public once the cause of death has been confirmed and family members have been notified.

Police has detained one person and are not currently seeking any additional suspects.

Portland Police Homicide detectives will be investigating this incident. Anyone who has information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora at shaye.samora@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0768, or Detective Tony Harris at tony.harris@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0441. Please refer to case number 23-91797.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they emerge.

