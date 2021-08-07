x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Portland police: Man found dead after shooting in Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood

A security guard found the man's body in the area of Southeast Holgate Boulevard and 128th Avenue early Saturday morning, police said.
Credit: Артем Константинов - stock.adobe.com

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was found dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Southeast Portland's Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood, police said.

A security guard found the man's body in the area of Southeast Holgate Boulevard and Southeast 128th Avenue at about 4:30 a.m. Officers responded and found evidence of a shooting at the scene, the Portland Police Bureau said in a news release

Detectives are investigating his death as a homicide. A medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Joseph Corona at Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov/503-823-0508 or Det. Michael Jones at Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov.

    

Related Articles